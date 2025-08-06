King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: A Ranking of Their Iconic Albums

LOS ANGELES, CA — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the Australian rock band known for their fearless experimentation, has captivated fans since their formation in 2010. With 27 studio albums, the band unceasingly traverses genres from psych rock to thrash metal. This article ranks their discography in order of evolution and impact.

Their latest album, Phantom Island, showcases a shift into symphonic rock, collaborating with arranger Chad Kelly. This unique blend incorporates strings, horns, and woodwinds with their signature sound, making it a highlight of their career. Key track “Grow Wings and Fly” delivers an uplifting finale, capturing their experimental yet soulful essence.

Prior to Phantom Island, their ambitious project, Omnium Gatherum, stands out as a sprawling double album that explores multiple genres. With standout tracks like “The Dripping Tap,” the album emphasizes their refusal to be confined by any single style.

Exploring their diverse albums reveals notable releases such as Nonagon Infinity, known for its unique infinite loop structure, encouraging unending listening. Key track “Gamma Knife” exemplifies the relentless energy that defines this record.

Another pivotal album, Flying Microtonal Banana, introduced unique guitar scales and hypnotic rhythms. This innovative project laid the groundwork for their creative evolution.

Albums like Infest the Rats’ Nest and Murder of the Universe illustrate the band’s daring embrace of heavier and darker themes, while Paper Mâché Dream Balloon showcases a softer, acoustic side, highlighting their versatility.

Each album reveals a different facet of their artistry, capturing the kinetic spirit of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Their ability to surprise and reinvent themselves remains a defining characteristic as they continue to evolve. The journey through their discography invites fans to embrace the chaos and creativity that is quintessentially Gizzard.