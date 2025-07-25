King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Remove Music from Spotify

Melbourne, Australia – King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard has made the bold move to remove almost all of their music from Spotify, including their 27 studio albums, live records, and compilations. The announcement came with a no-nonsense message on social media.

The Australian rock band explained their decision in an Instagram post: “Hello friends. A PSA to those unaware: Spotify CEO Daniel Ek invests millions in AI military drone technology. We just removed our music from the platform. Can we put pressure on these Dr. Evil tech bros to do better? Join us on another platform.”

This move is part of a larger trend, as other artists like Xiu Xiu and Deerhoof have also left Spotify, citing the company’s financial ties to military investments through Ek’s investment firm, Prima Materia. Xiu Xiu criticized Spotify, stating, “Their financial practices are acutely anti-musician.”

King Gizzard’s departure is simpler than that of others, as they control their music releases through their own labels. The only project released under an external label was a collaborative EP with Tropical Fuck Storm in 2022.

Jake Saunders, label manager for Joyful Noise, said they would comply with King Gizzard’s request should they choose to remove the collaborative EP. “We serve the artist, and it’s their right to decide what platforms to sell their music on,” he stated.

King Gizzard’s latest announcement comes as Spotify faces increased scrutiny. Ek’s fund has invested heavily in Helsing, a defense firm that leverages artificial intelligence in military applications, raising over $600 million recently.

The band remains active on other platforms, promoting their music on Bandcamp instead of Spotify. They encourage listeners to explore this option, stating, “You can bootleg it if you wanna.”

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, known for their prolific output, released their 27th album last month and have plans to tour in Australia this December, featuring both rock performances and orchestral concerts.