King of the Hill Returns for Breathtaking Season 14

AUSTIN, Texas — The animated series King of the Hill returns for its 14th season, marking a significant revival for the beloved show. After a 15-year hiatus, the series picks up with Hank and Peggy Hill adjusting to life back in Texas after several years in Saudi Arabia.

The premiere, set to air on August 4, 2025, introduces changes in the characters and their surroundings. The once-familiar Arlen is now a world where all-gender restrooms and modern social norms confuse Hank, who voiced by Mike Judge, struggles to adapt to a new, rapidly evolving culture surrounding him.

Bobby Hill, now 21, has stepped into adulthood as a co-owner and chef at a Japanese barbecue restaurant. His character, voiced by Pamela Adlon, embodies a blend of nostalgia and maturity, reconnecting with old friends while exploring new relationships.

This season maintains the show’s signature humor while addressing relevant social issues confidently and respectfully. For instance, Dale Gribble, now voiced by Toby Huss after the passing of Johnny Hardwick, remains as eccentric as ever, with his misguided adventures providing comedic relief amidst heavier themes.

Creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, alongside new showrunner Saladin Patterson, have woven poignant social commentary throughout the season, focusing on themes of acceptance and growth. As Hank navigates his personal challenges, he and Peggy find humor in the shifting landscape of their hometown while reconnecting with old neighbors.

The opening episode highlights Hank’s anxieties about modernization, but ultimately showcases a heartwarming moment of hope when he encounters a young Girl Scout, which encourages him to embrace change and community.

As Hank learns to adapt, the series continues to uphold its core values: compassion, decency, and the importance of understanding others, underscoring its relevance in today’s rapidly changing society. King of the Hill’s 14th season promises to be just as beloved as its predecessors, showcasing both character growth and a steadfast commitment to the show’s foundations.