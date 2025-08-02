King of the Hill Revives with Age-Progressed Characters on Hulu

LOS ANGELES, CA — The animated classic King of the Hill is making a comeback on Hulu with a fresh twist. Set to premiere on August 4, the show will bring back beloved characters like Hank Hill, Peggy, and their son Bobby, now aged up to reflect the passage of time since its original run from 1997 to 2009.

This revival aims to seamlessly transition into today’s context while maintaining the show’s signature humor and warmth. Hank and Peggy return from Saudi Arabia, where Hank worked in propane sales. The couple is shocked by how much the world has changed during their absence, which creates a backdrop for the show’s exploration of modern societal norms.

Bobby Hill is introduced as a 21-year-old who has become the co-owner and chef of a Japanese BBQ restaurant. The show will also explore the lives of other returning characters, including Boomhauer and Dale Gribble, as they navigate the transformations in their hometown of Arlen, Texas.

New showrunner Saladin Patterson has taken the helm for this 14th season, introducing a format that maintains the heart of the original series while confronting contemporary issues. The premiere episode features a variety of comedic misadventures, such as Bobby and Hank’s beer-brewing competition and community events reflecting the evolving culture.

The series attempts to engage with real-world topics without overtly referencing current events. Its humor continues to resonate as it avoids heavy-handed commentary, allowing viewers to enjoy the characters’ lifestyles in a light-hearted manner.

The revival’s balance of humor with a more mature perspective has been well-received. It acknowledges both the growth of its characters and broader societal changes, positioning King of the Hill as a relevant commentary on modern life.

Fans of the original series have eagerly anticipated this return, particularly given the nostalgic connection and the show’s legacy. The revival promises to blend the familiar with new storytelling, solidifying King of the Hill’s place in today’s television landscape.