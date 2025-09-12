King Princess Explores ‘Girl Violence’ in New Album

Brooklyn, NY — King Princess, the stage name of songwriter and producer Mikaela Strauss, has released her latest album, Girl Violence, marking a significant evolution in her music career. Known for her breakout hit, ‘1950’, released when she was just 19, she aims to address themes of emotional turmoil and toxicity in lesbian communities with this record.

In a recent interview, Strauss described Girl Violence as a response to toxic masculinity that manifests itself in unexpected ways. She stated, ‘In a world full of physical violence and anger, this is the really crazy violence that’s under the surface, that’s subliminal and emotional and thoughtful.’

At 26, Strauss has traversed through the ups and downs of early fame, creating music that goes beyond the superficial expectations often placed on her. Her previous albums, while well-received, hinted at her desire to explore deeper subjects. Now, with Girl Violence, she feels liberated by her new association with the independent label Section1.

‘The reality is, indie labels are innovative,’ she explains. ‘They can be even more generous with their spending than majors because they are interested in making the best art possible.’ This change allowed Strauss to regain her creative freedom after experiencing the pressures of early fame.

Strauss acknowledges that dealing with success at a young age was challenging. ‘It was a bit of a punch to the tit…but I don’t regret my decisions or my music at all,’ she expressed. She sees commercial success as a marathon rather than a sprint, emphasizing her desire to have a long-lasting career.

Reflecting on her artistic journey, she admits that moving back to New York after a stint in Los Angeles has revitalized her passion for music. ‘I began to feel more energized about art,’ she noted, attributing her newfound inspiration to her recent role in a TV series that featured Nicole Kidman.

In the Brooklyn studio belonging to her father, she crafted Girl Violence free from external pressures. ‘The only people who were sharing their opinion in the studio was me and my producers,’ she shared, highlighting the importance of autonomy in her creative process.

Strauss uses this album to explore themes surrounding relationships and the emotional struggles she and others face within the lesbian community. ‘I am baffled by the level of chaos – it’s inspiring,’ she said, acknowledging her own chaotic experiences with love. ‘Can I be horny for being happy? Can I be horny for being safe?’

Ultimately, Girl Violence represents a turning point for Strauss. She aims to give voice to the complexity of emotions within her community. Heavily influenced by her life experiences and mental reflections, this album positions her as an artist willing to dig deeper into both herself and the world around her.

‘I want to be me, and I want to make the music I make,’ Strauss concluded. ‘I’m 26 – I should be having fun.’