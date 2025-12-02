King Tides to Hit Santa Barbara: High Waves Expected This Weekend

Santa Barbara, California — Water surged along Santa Barbara’s coastline on November 6 as the first king tides of the year flooded beaches and parking lots. This weekend, the area prepares for a second round of these extreme tides, expected to reach heights of up to 7.23 feet each morning from December 4 through December 7.

King tides occur when the sun, moon, and Earth align, causing unusually high and low tides. According to the California Coastal Commission, these tides are typically at least one foot above the average high tide. The impending tides will affect coastal areas from Goleta to Ventura, posing risks to property and infrastructure.

Santa Barbara environmental groups and the Coastal Commission see these tides as a preview of rising sea levels. They warn that California’s ocean levels could rise by as much as 1.2 feet by 2050 and up to 6.6 feet by the end of the century due to climate change.

“High king tides provide us with a preview of future sea level rise, revealing where coastal areas and infrastructure are most vulnerable to current and future flooding,” said Karina Johnston, executive director of Heal the Ocean.

The California Coastal Commission has invited the public to document the king tides this year to support their research. They state that photographs of the tides help highlight the impact of climate change and prepare the community for future events. The images are vital for climate researchers and local officials assessing vulnerabilities to flooding and erosion.

Residents are urged to prioritize safety by staying clear of waves and being mindful of coastal wildlife when taking photos. Details about king tide events, including times and community activities, are available on the Coastal Commission’s website.

After this weekend’s king tides, residents will have another opportunity to witness the final king tides of the season on January 2 and 3, 2026. The scheduled high tide times include: