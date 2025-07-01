Kings Add Ceci, Dumoulin, and Forsberg in New Signings

LOS ANGELES, CA – The LA Kings made significant moves on July 1, 2025, by signing three new players: defensemen Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin, along with goaltender Anton Forsberg. Ceci, 31, signed a four-year deal worth an average of $4.5 million annually, while Dumoulin, 33, secured a three-year contract valued at $4 million per year. Forsberg, 32, signed a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.25 million.

Ceci joins the Kings after playing the last season with the San Jose Sharks and the Dallas Stars, where he recorded 24 points with 4 goals and 20 assists in 85 games. His 85 games played in a season ranks second in NHL history, just behind Bob Kudelski and Jimmy Carson, who each played 86 games in the 1990s. In the playoffs, Ceci contributed an additional three assists in 18 games, showcasing his ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

Dumoulin also adds veteran experience to the Kings roster, having posted 22 points last season split between the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks. His two Stanley Cup Championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins highlight his success in the league. The 6-foot-4 defenseman registered 19 assists in 80 games and led his team with an impressive average of 29:21 minutes of time on ice during the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Forsberg is set to bolster the Kings’ goaltending. After a strong season with the Ottawa Senators where he achieved personal bests in goals-against average (2.72) and shutouts (3), Forsberg enters with a record of 74 wins and an average of 3.04 goals against in 190 career NHL games. His experience will be critical in providing depth behind the starting goaltender.

These signings signify the Kings’ commitment to enhancing their roster as they prepare for the upcoming seasons. The Kings are looking to make a deeper run in the playoffs by adding depth and skill across all positions.