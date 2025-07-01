Kings Add Depth with Eubanks Signing After Clippers Waive Him

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are set to strengthen their frontcourt by signing Drew Eubanks after the Los Angeles Clippers waived the center on Tuesday.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Eubanks intends to join the Kings on a one-year deal once he clears waivers. The 28-year-old player will provide additional depth at center behind Domantas Sabonis.

Eubanks, who stands 6 feet 10 inches tall, averaged 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 61 regular-season games last season, split between the Utah Jazz and Clippers. His most significant contributions came at the start of the season with the Jazz, where he averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.

However, after being traded to the Clippers during the deadline, Eubanks’ playing time diminished. In Los Angeles, he averaged just 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 24 games and had limited action in the playoffs.

The Clippers, who opted to waive Eubanks primarily to avoid guaranteeing his $4.75 million salary, now have two open roster spots. NBA cap expert Yossi Gozlan noted that if the team fills these spots with minimum-salary players, they will remain under the tax line.

For the Kings, adding Eubanks comes after losing their backup center, who has moved to Denver. Eubanks is expected to compete for minutes with Dario Saric off the bench.

As part of this signing, Eubanks is expected to earn about $3.08 million on the minimum contract, which will also carry a $2.3 million cap hit for Sacramento.