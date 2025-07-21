Kings and Hornets Clash for Summer League Title Tonight in Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – The NBA 2K26 Summer League championship game takes place tonight at 10 p.m. ET when the Sacramento Kings face off against the Charlotte Hornets. Both teams come into this matchup unbeaten at 5-0, setting the stage for a thrilling title showdown at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Kings advanced to the finals after a dominant 98-88 semifinal victory over the Toronto Raptors. Isaacs Jones led the way for Sacramento with an impressive 36 points on 13-of-17 shooting. His late-game performance, scoring nine points in the final minutes, helped secure the win.

Meanwhile, the Hornets cruised to victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning 109-80. Jaylen Sims was the standout player for Charlotte, scoring 25 points while shooting 10-for-14 from the field. No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel contributed 17 points in the win.

The finals will feature two high-powered offenses; Charlotte ranks second in the Summer League, averaging 101.8 points per game, while Sacramento boasts the best field goal percentage at 50.2%. Both teams have demonstrated strong performances throughout the tournament, with Charlotte holding a +16.0 point differential compared to Sacramento’s +11.2.

This championship matchup is particularly significant for both franchises. Charlotte seeks its first Summer League title, while Sacramento looks to capture its third title in Summer League history. With both teams riding the momentum of their semifinal victories, fans can expect an exciting and competitive game.

As the players take the court for the winner-takes-all title, anticipation builds among fans eager to see who will claim the championship trophy.