Kings Host Canucks After Close Loss to Ducks

LOS ANGELES, California — The Los Angeles Kings will face the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena after both teams played tight games the previous day.

The Kings lost 5-4 in a shootout against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday after allowing a two-goal lead to slip away in the final minutes of regulation. Coach Jim Hiller remains optimistic about his team’s chances despite the disappointing finish.

‘Games are decided by one goal, which is a product of everybody feeling like they’ve got a chance to win,’ Hiller said after the Kings’ latest game.

Meanwhile, the Canucks suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Brock Boeser opened the scoring for Vancouver, but the Sharks rallied with two power play goals, eventually sealing the game against the Canucks.

Both teams are struggling with consistency this season. The Kings (11-6-7) sit fifth in the Pacific Division, while the Canucks (10-13-2) are placed fourteenth. Despite their records, each team is hoping to find a rhythm.

Los Angeles is looking to improve its power play efficiency, having converted only five of its last 52 opportunities. Conversely, Vancouver’s defense has been a concern, struggling with injuries to goalies Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen.

Star players will be crucial in this matchup. Kings forward Adrian Kempe has scored multiple goals against the Canucks in their previous meetings, and Quinn Hughes leads Vancouver with 22 points in 20 games.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on Sportsnet 650 and FanDuel Sports Network. This will be the first clash between these teams this season.