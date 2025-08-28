Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is reviving a beloved attraction as it prepares to re-launch the Phantom Theater ride. The park officially announced the return of the classic ride after more than 20 years.

The new version, titled Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, is set to debut in spring 2026. This announcement comes on the heels of the park’s closure of the Boo Blasters on Boo Hill, which will have its last rides on September 1. The closure is part of the park’s plans for future developments.

Phantom Theater will return to its original location and will feature familiar characters along with enhanced technology and storytelling elements. “The comedic and fast-paced family adventure begins with a dark and stormy night, setting the tone for the grand reopening,” the park stated in a press release.

Guests will join No Legs Larry, the head usher, on a ride through 26 immersive scenes. The experience includes backstage areas, haunted hallways, and appearances from animatronic characters like Houdelini and The Great Garbanzo.

The attraction will incorporate multi-sensory effects, hidden Easter eggs, and a musical finale with the full cast. It aims to honor the original Phantom Theater, which operated from 1992 to 2002. “Families who have visited Kings Island will remember how special the original Phantom Theater was, and they’ve always wanted it to return,” said Tony Carovillano, park manager.

With its blend of nostalgia and modern technology, the revamped Phantom Theater intends to create new memories for a new generation of park-goers.