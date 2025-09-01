Kings Island Revives Phantom Theater with Modern Upgrades

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island amusement park is set to revive a beloved attraction, Phantom Theater, which has been absent from the park for over two decades. The park officially announced the return on August 28, 2025, generating excitement among loyal fans.

The new version, titled “Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare,” will debut next spring, replacing Boo Blasters on Boo Hill. The popular dark ride will close permanently on September 1, marking the end of an era for many who enjoyed the spookiness of Boo Blasters.

This revamped ride promises to retain the quirky characters and chaotic charm of the original attraction, which operated from 1992 to 2002, while incorporating modern technology and enhanced storytelling. Guests will be drawn into an adventure beginning on a dark and stormy night, where a performance by Maestro, the resident organist, is interrupted by mischievous spirits called ghost notes.

“The ride begins as guests join head usher No Legs Larry in magical opera boxes, where they will use enchanted flashlights to capture ghost notes and help ensure the show goes on,” the park stated in a press release.

Phantom Theater will feature 26 immersive scenes, showcasing backstage areas, haunted hallways, dressing rooms, and a fiery boiler room. Familiar characters such as Houdelini, The Great Garbanzo, Hilda Bovine, and Lionel Burymore will return, alongside a new feline character named Arpeggio, Maestro’s companion.

Multi-sensory effects, hidden Easter eggs, and a grand musical finale will ensure a thrilling experience for all ages. Tony Carovillano, park manager, expressed enthusiasm for the revival, stating, “Families who visited Kings Island will remember how special the original Phantom Theater was, and they’ve always wanted it to return.” He emphasized that while the new ride honors its predecessor, it also aims to create new memories for visitors.

The anticipation for Phantom Theater’s grand reopening is building, as Kings Island looks to blend nostalgia with modern excitement for guests to enjoy.