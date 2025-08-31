Entertainment
Kings Island Revives Phantom Theater with New Experience
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Kings Island has announced a revival of a favorite ride from over 20 years ago. The park will introduce Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, promising to bring both laughs and scares to visitors.
This new ride will offer a comedic, fast-paced family adventure. Riders will journey through a dark and stormy night, re-entering the Phantom Theater where Maestro, the resident organist, guides them as musical spirits create mischief, according to a news release from Kings Island.
Visitors will use special spellbound flashlights to capture ghosts with the assistance of No Legs Larry, the usher, as described in the release. The interactive experience will showcase 26 different scenes, including backstage areas, haunted hallways, dressing rooms, and a fiery boiler room, allowing guests to meet various animatronic characters and familiar faces from the original ride.
The Phantom Theater originally operated from 1992 to 2002 and has been fondly remembered by many. “Families who have visited Kings Island will remember how special the original Phantom Theater was, and they’ve always wanted it to return,” said Tony Carovillano, park manager of Kings Island. “While paying homage to the original ride, Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare’s modern and advanced features will help create new memories and stories for all who take their seat inside this amazing experience.”
The new ride will replace Boo Blast, which will be available until September 1. Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare is planned to open in April 2026.
