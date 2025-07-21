Kings of Leon Return to Stage After Frontman’s Injury

East Rutherford, New Jersey — Kings of Leon returned to the stage on Friday, July 18, making their first appearance since frontman Caleb Followill suffered a “freak injury” that forced the band to cancel a series of UK and European shows this summer. Followill had shattered his heel, and doctors had advised him to refrain from performing for eight weeks.

Despite the dire prognosis, the band played to a sold-out crowd at MetLife Stadium, kicking off a three-show stint alongside Zach Bryan. Fans captured footage of the much-anticipated performance, which included hits such as “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody.”

This concert marked Kings of Leon’s first live show since April, when they performed in Monterrey, Mexico. Their upcoming schedule includes more shows this summer, including a performance with Bryan in San Francisco on August 15. After that, the band heads to Europe for various festivals.

Followill expressed his excitement about returning to the stage, reflecting on the abrupt changes due to his injury. “We were so excited… We had a lot of exciting things planned, and now we’re going to have to pivot,” he said. He went on to describe the summer shows as a celebration of their ninth studio album, released last May, which received critical acclaim.

As they continue their tour, Kings of Leon is expected to perform at several prominent festivals, including Come Together Festival in Newcastle and Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.

The band is eager to reconnect with fans and showcase their new material. “It’s been amazing being back,” Followill stated.