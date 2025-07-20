Kings of Leon Returns to Live Stage After Caleb’s Recovery

East Rutherford, NJ — Last night, the GRAMMY Award-winning rock band Kings of Leon performed at a sold-out show at MetLife Stadium as part of Zach Bryan‘s stadium tour. This performance marked their first live show since Caleb Followill’s serious heel injury forced the band to cancel some of their European dates.

The band thrilled the audience with a setlist that included fan-favorite hits and new songs from their latest album, Can We Please Have Fun. Released last year, the album debuted in the Top 10 on multiple charts, including Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Top Current Albums Sales.

Kings of Leon performed alongside Zach Bryan and will continue their tour at MetLife Stadium with two additional sold-out shows over the weekend. By the end of these performances, they will have played to over 200,000 fans in the New Jersey venue.

Caleb Followill suffered a severe injury earlier this summer, resulting in him shattering his heel and requiring emergency surgery. In a statement, the band informed fans that his recovery would take about eight weeks, during which he could not perform or travel. Followers expressed their excitement for the return of the band during a challenging period.

On July 18, Caleb shared his anticipation for returning to the stage, explaining the emotional struggle of missing planned shows and the excitement of debuting new music. “We were so excited… We had a lot of exciting things planned,” he said.

In addition to their performances this weekend in New Jersey, the band is scheduled for another concert in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on August 15. Following this, they will head to Europe for several festival dates in August and September, including performances at Come Together Festival in Newcastle and Electric Picnic in Ireland.

As they recover from setbacks, Kings of Leon continues to engage their fans with vibrant performances while celebrating the success of their latest album.