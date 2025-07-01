Kings Reflect on 2024 Trade After NHL Draft Developments

Los Angeles, CA — During the 2024 NHL Draft last year, the Los Angeles Kings traded with the Tampa Bay Lightning to acquire forward Tanner Jeannot. The Kings sent a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to the Lightning, which the team utilized over the weekend.

The Kings sought to add physicality to their lineup, and Jeannot delivered on that front. In his first season with the Kings, he played in 67 games, netting seven goals and six assists. Notably, he led the team with 211 hits, significantly more than the next player.

Unfortunately, Jeannot sustained an injury towards the end of the regular season, preventing him from participating in the playoffs. His absence was particularly felt during their series against the Edmonton Oilers.

With the conclusion of the 2025 NHL Draft, the impact of the trade became more apparent as the Lightning selected two promising prospects using the Kings’ picks. Jan Golicic, a towering 6-foot-5 defenseman, has played the past two seasons in the QMJHL in Slovenia. In over 100 games, he accumulated 64 points and recently represented Team Slovenia at the World Championship.

In addition, the Lightning chose Ethan Czata, who had a standout season with the Niagara IceDogs in the OHL, scoring 21 goals and providing 34 assists in 68 games. The Lightning picked Czata just a few positions ahead of the Kings, after moving back in the first round by trading with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The trade’s motivation for the Lightning partially stemmed from the need to secure a second-round pick due to previous trades. While the Kings only had Jeannot for one season, their desire for increased physicality was met, making it difficult to criticize the trade overall.