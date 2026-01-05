Kings Seek to Break Losing Streak Against Bucks Sunday Night

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento Kings will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET. The Kings are looking to end a four-game losing streak with the return of their leading scorer, Zach LaVine.

LaVine missed the last nine games due to a left ankle injury he sustained on December 14 against the Utah Jazz. The Kings, who currently hold a record of 8-27, struggled during his absence, winning just two of those games.

With LaVine back in the lineup, the Kings hope to improve their fortunes. He is averaging 20.2 points per game this season. The Bucks, meanwhile, are trying to climb back into playoff contention after a slow start, currently listing a 15-20 record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks and will also play a crucial role in the game. The superstar is averaging 29.0 points per game and is expected to make an impact against a Kings defense that ranks 28th in the league, allowing over 122 points per game.

The Bucks are favored by 6.5 points for this matchup, with a total of 227.5 points set for the game. Coach Mike Budenholzer is optimistic about his team’s performance, especially with Antetokounmpo’s recent form. “He’s getting back into rhythm after the calf strain, and we can feel his presence on the court,” Budenholzer said.

As the Kings aim to halt their losing streak, both teams are under pressure to perform well given their standings. A victory for Sacramento could shift their momentum, while Milwaukee seeks to establish itself despite its inconsistent road performance.

For viewers, the game will air on FDSWI and NBCS-CA. Fans hope for an exciting matchup as both teams need wins.