Sports
Kings Seek Breakthrough Against Heat on December 6
Miami, FL — The Sacramento Kings (5-17) are aiming to end a four-game losing streak when they play the Miami Heat (14-9) on December 6, 2025, at Kaseya Center. The game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET.
The Heat are currently seen as strong 9-point favorites in this matchup, with a total points over/under set at 240.5. The matchup highlights the Kings’ struggles this season, ranking near the bottom in several statistical categories.
According to data from FanDuel, the Heat’s moneyline is -360, while the Kings sit at +290. The chances of Miami winning are predicted at 64.7% by numberFire.
In their last outings, the Heat averaged 122.8 points scored per game, ranking second in the league, while allowing 117.9 points, placing them 21st. Key players for Miami include Bam Adebayo, averaging 20.5 points per game, and Norman Powell, who leads the Kings with 24.5 points per game.
Despite the struggling season, Sacramento has players like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, who are expected to contribute significantly. DeRozan averages 18.5 points, while LaVine scores around 19.5 per game.
This game will be broadcast on FDSSUN and NBCS-CA, offering fans multiple ways to follow the action.
