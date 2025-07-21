Kings Re-Sign Doug McDermott for Upcoming NBA Season

Sacramento, CA — The Sacramento Kings have re-signed veteran forward Doug McDermott to a one-year, $3.6 million contract for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season. The deal was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, citing McDermott’s agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports.

McDermott, entering his 12th NBA season, previously played for the Kings from 2021 to 2024 before a mid-season trade during the 2023-24 campaign. He returned to Sacramento last season, where he showcased his shooting skills by averaging nearly 44% from three-point range over 42 games.

In the 2024-25 season, McDermott played a crucial role coming off the bench, contributing an average of 3.5 points per game while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. His late-game performances earned him fans, including a standout game on December 8, where he scored 18 points on six-of-seven shooting from three-point range in just eight minutes.

Despite the Kings not winning the Las Vegas Summer League title, the team had several encouraging moments, including the growth of players and establishing a clear identity. McDermott’s presence on the team adds valuable shooting depth, vital for Coach Doug Christie in executing the team’s strategic play.

With McDermott returning, the Kings aim to build off last season’s momentum as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.