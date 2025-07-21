Sports
Kings Re-Sign Doug McDermott for Upcoming NBA Season
Sacramento, CA — The Sacramento Kings have re-signed veteran forward Doug McDermott to a one-year, $3.6 million contract for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season. The deal was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, citing McDermott’s agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports.
McDermott, entering his 12th NBA season, previously played for the Kings from 2021 to 2024 before a mid-season trade during the 2023-24 campaign. He returned to Sacramento last season, where he showcased his shooting skills by averaging nearly 44% from three-point range over 42 games.
In the 2024-25 season, McDermott played a crucial role coming off the bench, contributing an average of 3.5 points per game while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. His late-game performances earned him fans, including a standout game on December 8, where he scored 18 points on six-of-seven shooting from three-point range in just eight minutes.
Despite the Kings not winning the Las Vegas Summer League title, the team had several encouraging moments, including the growth of players and establishing a clear identity. McDermott’s presence on the team adds valuable shooting depth, vital for Coach Doug Christie in executing the team’s strategic play.
With McDermott returning, the Kings aim to build off last season’s momentum as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.
Recent Posts
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours