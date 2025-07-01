Kings Trade Jonas Valančiūnas to Nuggets for Dario Šarić

DENVER, CO — The Sacramento Kings have traded center Jonas Valančiūnas to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for forward Dario Šarić. The deal comes as part of the NBA’s free agency activity, which kicked off on Monday.

Valančiūnas, 33, fits into the Nuggets’ plans as a backup to star center Nikola Jokić. He averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season. The move aims to bolster Denver’s frontcourt after the team also signed forward Cam Johnson on the first day of free agency.

According to ESPN, the Nuggets will incur an additional $5 million in salary for the 2025-26 season due to this trade. Valančiūnas’s contract is worth $10.4 million next season and $10 million in the following year. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

“We’re adding a veteran presence behind Nikola, which is essential for our success,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said following the announcement. “Valančiūnas brings experience and reliability.”

Šarić, who had limited playing time last season with only 16 games and 210 minutes on the court, exercised a player option for the 2025-26 season. He was expected to provide depth for the Kings amidst their changing roster dynamics.

Scott Perry, the Kings’ new general manager, is already making his mark by shifting salaries and clearing space for upcoming player signings. This trade follows a recent acquisition of Valančiūnas from the Washington Wizards earlier this year.

As free agency continues, both teams are focused on enhancing their rosters ahead of the next season. In a separate deal, the Nuggets traded Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets, facilitating the Valančiūnas acquisition.

This story is still developing.