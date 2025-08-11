Kingsley Coman Set to Join Al Nassr from Bayern Munich

DOHA, Qatar — Al Nassr has reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Bayern Munich for winger Kingsley Coman, marking a significant move in the summer transfer window.

The deal is expected to range between €25 million and €35 million, with Coman signing a contract that could see him earn up to €25 million net per year. Al Nassr aims to bolster its roster with Coman as its fifth permanent signing this summer.

Coman, aged 29, has enjoyed a successful spell at Bayern Munich since joining from Juventus in 2017, initially on loan. Over his time with Bayern, he has made a total of 339 appearances, scoring 72 goals and providing 71 assists.

Last season, Coman featured 45 times, contributing nine goals and six assists. Despite battling injuries and fatigue, he played a crucial role in Bayern regaining the Bundesliga title.

The French international began his career at Paris Saint-Germain, making four senior appearances before moving to Juventus in 2014. He also has 58 caps for France, with eight goals to his name.

Bayern Munich has added winger Luis Dias from Liverpool recently, and they will seek to strengthen their attacking squad further following Coman’s departure. The medical examination for the transfer is expected to take place soon.

Coman’s decision to join Al Nassr comes after months of speculation, with the club actively pursuing him as part of their strategy to return to the top tier of the Saudi Pro League, joining talents like Cristiano Ronaldo and former Bayern player Sadio Mané.