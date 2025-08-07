Kingston Offers Mortal Kombat 1 with Gaming Products for Father’s Day

São Paulo, Brasil – Kingston Technology has launched a special Father’s Day promotion for gaming enthusiasts. Customers who purchase any product from the Kingston FURY Renegade line will receive a free digital copy of Mortal Kombat 1 for PC via Steam. The promotion runs until supplies last.

The sale includes high-performance items like the Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD, featuring PCIe 5.0 technology, and the Kingston FURY Renegade Pro 16GB DDR5 RAM at 4800MHz. Kingston announced the offer across social media, urging customers to take advantage before stocks run out.

This promotion targets gamers seeking to upgrade their setups and includes a variety of products aimed at enhancing gaming performance. The Kingston FURY Renegade line is known for its high-speed RAM and cutting-edge SSDs, making it an appealing choice for PC upgrades. The latest release from NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1, originally launched in 2023, is also part of the appeal.

To redeem the Mortal Kombat 1 activation code, customers need to follow simple instructions after purchasing any eligible Kingston product. The promotion is available exclusively through Kabum, an online retail partner.

The Kabum store also features discounted options, including a 1TB Kingston Renegade SSD priced at R$ 669.99, with reading speeds of up to 7300 MB/s. In addition to the Kingston offer, current promotions on Mortal Kombat titles are available across various digital platforms, including PS Store and Xbox Store.

For avid fans, a sequel to the Mortal Kombat live-action film is set to hit theaters in October, featuring Karl Urban as Johnny Cage alongside iconic villains like Shao Kahn.