Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo announced that its highly anticipated game, Kirby Air Riders, will be released for the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 20, 2025. Developed by Sora Ltd. and Bandai Namco Studios, the game promises fast-paced competitive racing and exhilarating arena battles.

Game director Masahiro Sakurai unveiled new features and gameplay in a Direct presentation. Players can choose a rider and customize their machine, which will automatically maintain top speed during races. The Boost Charge button allows for strategic braking and turning, creating thrilling gameplay moments.

Kirby Air Riders expands on the concepts introduced in the original Kirby Air Ride, launched in 2003 for the GameCube. This sequel includes new Air Ride machines and characters, each with unique abilities. The City Trial mode returns, offering players an enhanced exploration experience within the game’s vibrant environments.

Sakurai expressed excitement about the game, stating, “This is just the beginning. We’re also releasing seven tracks from the game’s soundtrack on the Nintendo Switch app today for fans to enjoy.”

Players will also have a chance to demo Kirby Air Riders at the upcoming PAX West 2025 event from August 29 to September 1, 2025. Demos will be available at Nintendo booth #1923 but require a reservation through the Warp Pipe Pass, which opens for registration on August 21.

For players interested in online capabilities, a Nintendo Switch Online membership is necessary for multiplayer features and certain digital rewards. More information can be found on Nintendo’s website.