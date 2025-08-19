Entertainment
Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo announced that its highly anticipated game, Kirby Air Riders, will be released for the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 20, 2025. Developed by Sora Ltd. and Bandai Namco Studios, the game promises fast-paced competitive racing and exhilarating arena battles.
Game director Masahiro Sakurai unveiled new features and gameplay in a Direct presentation. Players can choose a rider and customize their machine, which will automatically maintain top speed during races. The Boost Charge button allows for strategic braking and turning, creating thrilling gameplay moments.
Kirby Air Riders expands on the concepts introduced in the original Kirby Air Ride, launched in 2003 for the GameCube. This sequel includes new Air Ride machines and characters, each with unique abilities. The City Trial mode returns, offering players an enhanced exploration experience within the game’s vibrant environments.
Sakurai expressed excitement about the game, stating, “This is just the beginning. We’re also releasing seven tracks from the game’s soundtrack on the Nintendo Switch app today for fans to enjoy.”
Players will also have a chance to demo Kirby Air Riders at the upcoming PAX West 2025 event from August 29 to September 1, 2025. Demos will be available at Nintendo booth #1923 but require a reservation through the Warp Pipe Pass, which opens for registration on August 21.
For players interested in online capabilities, a Nintendo Switch Online membership is necessary for multiplayer features and certain digital rewards. More information can be found on Nintendo’s website.
Recent Posts
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop
- Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments
- Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features
- One question saved a professor from a deadly submersible dive
- Ainsley Earhardt’s Fashion Choices Critiqued by Fans and Experts
- Murder Suspect Seeks Change of Venue Amid Media Frenzy