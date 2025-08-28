Kirby Flies Back with Star-Crossed World DLC on Switch 2

REDMOND, Wash. — Kirby is back in an upgraded form with the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World. The game, released on August 28, 2025, offers a blend of nostalgia and new content in a vibrant 3D world that has captivated fans since the original game’s debut in 2022.

This new DLC includes 12 remixed levels nestled within familiar environments from Forgotten Land. Players encounter new challenges and variations of existing themes. Upon loading the game, Kirby must respond to a mysterious meteor’s arrival by collecting the scattered “Starries” while navigating through an array of vivid landscapes.

Starry stages contain areas from the original game but revamped with sparkling crystal flowers that create stunning visual effects. The gameplay engages players with classic Kirby mechanics while also introducing three new Mouthful transformations, each designed to enhance puzzle-solving elements. These transformations allow Kirby to bounce high, roll along walls, and dash down slopes, adding to the game’s charm. “The new transformations are clever and justify their existence within the confines of the game’s level design,” said a reviewer.

However, critics have noted that while the new content is enjoyable, it doesn’t steer far from the original gameplay model, raising concerns about its novelty. One review stated, “Star-Crossed World feels more like a light DLC rather than a fully-fledged expansion.” This may leave some players seeking more substantial updates feeling slightly underwhelmed.

Accessing the DLC comes at a cost, as players must buy the Switch 2 version for $80 or upgrade their existing Switch 1 game for $20. Those without the base game can purchase it for $60, giving insight into Nintendo’s pricing strategy. Opinions vary on whether the enhancements justify the additional expense, particularly when performance improvements are minimal.

While the DLC may not attract newcomers to the franchise, returning players find it a worthy addition that allows them to relive their Kirby adventure in a visually enhanced format. The game runs smooth with improvements, reaching 60 frames per second in docked mode, providing an overall delightful experience.

Despite some critiques about its scope, Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World successfully revisits and revitalizes a beloved title, ensuring Kirby fans will continue to enjoy his whimsical escapades for years to come.