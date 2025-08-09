Sports
Kirk Cousins Could Be Trade Target for Rams Amid Vikings Backup Search
Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a large contract last offseason, but they recently drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite Cousins’ significant commitment, he was benched late last season in favor of the rookie.
Heading into this offseason, speculation about Cousins’ future has been rampant. Although he remained with the Falcons, few teams appeared to have a viable interest in acquiring him, except potentially the Los Angeles Rams.
CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin highlighted Cousins as a possible target for the Rams, especially considering their current situation at quarterback. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with back issues that have sidelined him, and backup Jimmy Garoppolo currently lacks the performance metrics that might put the Rams in contention this season.
“There’s little doubt Cousins would rush to be at the helm of Sean McVay‘s offense,” Benjamin said. “His timing-based, play-action approach complements McVay’s system well.” The two previously worked together during Cousins’ tenure in Washington.
While discussing potential trades, the likelihood rests on Stafford’s health. If he can return, the Rams may decide against acquiring another quarterback. However, reports suggest the team is not entirely confident in Garoppolo’s capabilities to lead them through the season.
Last season, Cousins threw for 3,508 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His performance was inconsistent, but he demonstrated he could still compete at a high level.
Additionally, former Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside has recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, creating more quarterback movements in the league. With the NFL preseason approaching, all eyes will be on how various teams manage their quarterback rosters.
