Kirk Cousins shines in preseason, remains backup for Falcons

Atlanta, GA – Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins remains with the Atlanta Falcons as they enter the 2025 preseason, despite being surpassed by Michael Penix Jr. on the depth chart. Head coach Raheem Morris announced on Wednesday that Cousins will not play in the upcoming preseason game, but he praised Cousins’ performance in training camp.

“He’s been really good,” Morris said. “You’re talking about going through progressions and actually throwing the ball wherever you need to throw it. Obviously, he has the ability to come out of the pocket a little bit better than this time last year.”

Cousins, who turns 37 on August 19, is now further removed from a torn Achilles he sustained in 2023. In the previous season, he completed 67 percent of his throws for 3,508 yards, along with 18 touchdowns and an NFL-high 16 interceptions. Morris highlighted that Cousins’ communication skills with his coaches and teammates have markedly improved.

Morris continued, “Kirk knows the amount of work he requires. He knows exactly what he needs to be ready.” Despite the competitive atmosphere, Cousins has embraced his role as the backup, with the franchise potentially relying on him as a safety net for Penix, who is new to the starting role.

In previous seasons, Cousins was benched after a disappointing 1-4 stretch that derailed the Falcons’ playoff hopes. The Falcons will face the Tennessee Titans on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Morris affirmed that while preseason games could showcase Cousins’ health, the focus remains on building team chemistry and ensuring readiness.

Morris said, “If we feel like we want to get him out there, we’ll definitely compromise with a guy that’s been in the league for so long.” He acknowledged Cousins’ struggles last year, attributing them largely to turnovers and expressed confidence in his veteran quarterback as a resource for Penix.

As Cousins works hard to regain form, both the Falcons and their longtime quarterback hope for a successful season ahead.