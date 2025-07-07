Sports
Kirk Herbstreit and Elle Duncan Feud Over ESPN Credibility
Bristol, Connecticut – Tensions are rising at ESPN as two prominent figures, Kirk Herbstreit and Elle Duncan, engage in a public feud over the credibility of sports broadcasting.
The disagreement began when Herbstreit, a well-known sports analyst, criticized fellow broadcasters for demonstrating too much fandom during their coverage. Speaking on his show “Man Up,” he remarked, “If you are a personality, like a Bill Simmons, or a Stephen A. (Smith), or a Pat McAfee … part of their schtick is kind of that.”
Herbstreit then specifically targeted Duncan, the flagship host of SportsCenter, suggesting that her enthusiastic support for teams undermines her credibility. He stated, “If you watch SportsCenter and Elle Duncan is sitting there cheering for … She’s openly cheering. I’m not a fan of that personally.”
In response, Duncan took to social media platform X, rejecting Herbstreit’s comments. She wrote, “Didn’t have this on my bingo card for today but my fandom doesn’t impact in any way what or how we talk about teams on air. I…JUST…BARK?? Also, whispers I’m not the only one. So why am I getting singled out?”
The feud has ignited debate among sports fans and commentators, with some accusing Herbstreit of hypocrisy due to his own loyalty to Ohio State. Critics argue that both broadcasters exhibit biased loyalty but point out that Duncan is being unfairly singled out.
Despite the feud, Herbstreit and Duncan frequently interact on ESPN, where Duncan hosts SportsCenter and Herbstreit appears as a guest. The conflict raises questions about the role of personal bias in sports commentary.
