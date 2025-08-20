Kirsten Dunst Opens Up About Life and New Film ‘Roofman’

Studio City, California – On a sweltering day, actress Kirsten Dunst is feeling the heat, both literally and figuratively. As she stands outside in a cotton shell top that reveals her sunburned shoulders, she expresses her need to unwind after a long day of shooting. “I need to decompress,” she says, hinting at the stress she has been under recently.

Dunst’s latest project, a film titled Roofman, features her alongside Channing Tatum in a narrative about an escaped prisoner hiding in a Toys R Us store. “It’s a ripped-from-the-headlines story,” Dunst explains, revealing that she plays Leigh Wainscott, a store employee who finds love amidst chaos.

Despite the film’s setting, Dunst reveals that Toys R Us has largely faded into obscurity. “There is one in Los Angeles,” she notes, “but it’s in the basement of a Macy’s.” Her visit to the toy store has been a mix of nostalgia and sadness, describing the scene as filled with “sad dads sitting in the furniture department waiting.”

While shopping, she picks up a Magic 8 Ball for her two sons, Ennis and James. Reflecting on Roofman, she shares her excitement after viewing an early edit of the film with her husband, Jesse Plemons. “I haven’t felt that way leaving a theater in a long time,” she admits.

A serious health scare involving her youngest son a few months ago weighs heavily on her thoughts. Dunst checks her phone during the screening due to anxiety about her family’s well-being. “I wanted to make sure everything was okay,” she reveals.

The actress acknowledges that her honesty has always been her strength. From her role in The Virgin Suicides to her Oscar-nominated performance in The Power of the Dog, Dunst has consistently mirrored the complexities of human experience. “I feel like I’m in my Gena Rowlands age and can do complex roles,” reflects director Sofia Coppola, who has collaborated with Dunst multiple times.

In the past, Dunst expressed interest in directing, even considering an adaptation of The Bell Jar. “Maybe when I’m in my sixties,” she laughs, acknowledging the challenges of filmmaking while hinting at future collaborations with Coppola.

Returning to a more personal note, Dunst shares her experience of balancing motherhood and career. “I drive a Volvo with two car seats in the back,” she notes playfully. The family dynamics changed when Dunst’s mother moved in after losing her house to a fire, a situation she navigates with grace.

In her downtime, Dunst indulges in family activities and reflects on her relationships. Preparing for a family trip to the Bahamas, Dunst emphasizes connection. “It brought us together as a family in such a deeper way,” she says of the health scare that made her appreciate her family even more.

Despite the trials of her forties, Dunst appears optimistic about the future. As she wraps up her shopping trip, she notes how important is to cherish time spent with family. It’s a sentiment that resonates deeply with her life and career, continuously seeking stories that explore the intricacies of love and family.