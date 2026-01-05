Kittitas County Road Closed Due to Dangerous Ice Conditions

Kittitas County, Washington — A crucial section of Vantage Highway remains shut down this morning due to hazardous conditions caused by winter weather. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office announced that most of the highway was closed just before 11 p.m. Thursday after reports of severe icing from freezing rain and dense freezing fog.

Insp. Christopher Whitsett of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office informed KPQ News that the closure stretches from Parke Creek Road, just east of the town of Kittitas, to the west edge of Vantage. Although there were no confirmed accidents at the time of the closure, two vehicles—a private tow truck and a sanding truck from the Kittitas County Public Works Department—spun out on the slick roadway.

Whitsett explained that the tow truck was responding to assist another vehicle that had lost control and become disabled due to the icy conditions. The sanding truck was actively trying to improve traction on the highway when it slipped.

Currently, there is no estimated timeline for reopening the highway, but crews will continue to assess conditions throughout the day to expedite the reopening process. In the meantime, drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and exercise caution, reducing their speed in light of the hazardous conditions.