News
Kittitas County Road Closed Due to Dangerous Ice Conditions
Kittitas County, Washington — A crucial section of Vantage Highway remains shut down this morning due to hazardous conditions caused by winter weather. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office announced that most of the highway was closed just before 11 p.m. Thursday after reports of severe icing from freezing rain and dense freezing fog.
Insp. Christopher Whitsett of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office informed KPQ News that the closure stretches from Parke Creek Road, just east of the town of Kittitas, to the west edge of Vantage. Although there were no confirmed accidents at the time of the closure, two vehicles—a private tow truck and a sanding truck from the Kittitas County Public Works Department—spun out on the slick roadway.
Whitsett explained that the tow truck was responding to assist another vehicle that had lost control and become disabled due to the icy conditions. The sanding truck was actively trying to improve traction on the highway when it slipped.
Currently, there is no estimated timeline for reopening the highway, but crews will continue to assess conditions throughout the day to expedite the reopening process. In the meantime, drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and exercise caution, reducing their speed in light of the hazardous conditions.
Recent Posts
- Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev Star in United Cup 2026
- Cincinnati Police Investigate Incident at Vice President JD Vance’s Home
- Mayor Zohran Mamdani Takes Action on Housing Crisis in NYC
- XRP Traders Brace for $1 Billion Escrow Unlock in January
- Paris Court Convicts 10 for Cyberbullying Brigitte Macron
- Brandon Ingram’s Last-Second Shot Falls Short in Raptors’ Loss to Nuggets
- New Demon Blade Codes Released for January 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Revealed: New Colors and Design Changes
- Claressa Shields Inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Amid Title Preparations
- Law Firms Offer Guidance for Accident Victims Facing Delayed Pain
- Ruben Amorim Sacked as Manchester United Manager After 14 Months
- Dog Bite Risks Increase During New Year’s Celebrations in Denton
- Fort Worth Firm Guides Post-Accident Actions to Protect Rights
- Adelaide 36ers Defeat Sydney Kings in Thrilling Comeback Game
- Australian Open Qualifying Features Youth and Experience
- Medvedev Seeks Earlier Start Times for Australian Open Matches
- Solo Leveling Producer Hints at Big News for 2026
- Hollywood Gears Up for an Exciting 2026 Movie Season
- Capitals’ Wilson and Thompson Named to Canada Olympic Hockey Team
- Iga Świątek Emphasizes Women’s Tennis Strength at United Cup