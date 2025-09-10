Business
Klarna Prices IPO at $40 per Share, Valuing Company at Over $15 Billion
NEW YORK (AP) — Klarna priced its highly anticipated initial public offering at $40 a share late Tuesday, giving the Swedish buy now, pay later company a valuation exceeding $15 billion. This valuation positions Klarna as one of the largest IPOs of 2025, a year that has seen a surge in companies going public.
The $40 share price surpassed market expectations, which estimated the pricing would fall between $35 and $37. Founded in 2005 as a payments company, Klarna made its U.S. debut in the buy now, pay later market in 2015 through a partnership with department store operator Macy’s.
Since then, Klarna has grown rapidly, partnering with hundreds of thousands of merchants. Its services have been integrated into internet browsers and digital wallets, providing a viable alternative to traditional credit cards. Recently, the company announced a new partnership with Walmart.
Klarna’s most popular product is the “pay-in-4” plan, allowing customers to divide a purchase into four payments over six weeks. The company also offers longer-term payment plans that include interest charges. This business model has gained international traction, with 111 million consumers globally using Klarna for purchases.
Prior to its public offering, Klarna reported second-quarter revenues of $823 million in August, along with an adjusted profit of $29 million. The company is set to begin trading under the symbol “KLAR” on the New York Stock Exchange.
Klarna’s decision to list on U.S. markets signals its executives’ belief that American shoppers represent a significant growth opportunity for the company. Following its IPO, Klarna will become the second-largest buy now, pay later firm on U.S. public markets, trailing only Affirm.
Affirm’s shares have appreciated by over 40% this year, bringing its market value to approximately $28 billion. This growth reflects investor confidence that buy now, pay later companies could capture market share from traditional banks and credit cards.
Klarna received backing from major investment banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs.
Recent Posts
- Montenegro Eyes EU and Euro Zone Membership by 2028
- Is Taylor Frankie Paul the Next Bachelorette? Speculation Grows
- Atlantic Hurricane Season Sees Unprecedented Calm Amid Peak
- Klarna Prices IPO at $40 per Share, Valuing Company at Over $15 Billion
- Leaked Screen Test Sparks Debate Over Richard Pryor Biopic Casting
- LG Twins Face Kiwoom Heroes in KBO Showdown on September 9
- Goliath Resources Reports Major Gold Interception in British Columbia
- Dangerous Rip Currents Threaten East Coast Beachgoers
- Charlotte Mayor Wins Primary Amid Outcry Over Ukrainian Refugee’s Murder
- Sunny Skies and 70s Forecast for Commanders’ Home Opener
- Sinkhole Closes Saw Mill River Parkway in Dobbs Ferry
- Russian Drones Violate Polish Airspace; Government Response Intensifies
- Winning Numbers Announced for Virginia Pick 4 Evening Lottery
- Oscar Winner Angelina Jolie Stars in Uninspired Fashion Film at Toronto Festival
- Ben Simmons Declines Offer, Faces Uncertain NBA Future
- Jenna Dewan Stuns in Unique Dress at ABC Soirée
- Daily Horoscope Insights for September 10, 2025
- Solana’s SOL Token Surges Amid Optimism for New All-Time Highs
- The Girlfriend: A Showdown of Love and Manipulation
- Coastal Flooding Expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands