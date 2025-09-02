Klarna Targets $14 Billion Valuation in Upcoming IPO

Stockholm, Sweden – Klarna has announced its intention to list in the U.S. with a target valuation of as much as $14 billion. This move brings the buy now, pay later lender closer to its long-anticipated market debut.

The company, along with some investors, plans to sell 34.3 million shares in the initial public offering (IPO). They aim to raise more than $1.2 billion through this sale. Klarna is positioning itself to capture a larger share of the financial services market, which increasingly competes with traditional banks.

Klarna has seen growing popularity due to its fast and flexible payment options, appealing particularly to younger consumers. Analysts believe that a strong performance in the IPO might reflect a revival of investor interest in high-growth fintech companies. Conversely, a weak response could raise questions about high valuations and regulatory concerns within the sector.

The firm has considered a New York listing for several years but had previously delayed its plans in April over uncertain global market conditions. As of June, Klarna reported over 100 million active consumers and approximately 790,000 merchants using its services.