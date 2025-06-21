Klaudia Syguła Faces Irina Aleksiejewa in Upcoming UFC Fight

Baku, Azerbaijan – Klaudia Syguła is set to have her second fight in the UFC this Saturday, June 21. The Polish fighter will face Irina Aleksiejewa after both athletes squared off at the weigh-in ceremony on Friday.

This match marks Syguła’s return to the Octagon after making her debut in November 2024. Unfortunately for her, the debut did not go as planned. During that fight in Las Vegas, Syguła was defeated by Melissa Mullins via TKO in the second round. Despite this, she has received another opportunity to showcase her skills in the largest MMA organization.

During the weigh-in event, the 26-year-old Syguła maintained her composure while facing her opponent, who appeared to be highly animated. Aleksiejewa, showing a burst of excitement, raised her arms and shouted, perhaps to convey her confidence ahead of the fight.

Syguła holds a professional MMA record of 6 wins and 2 losses but is still seeking her first victory in the UFC. Conversely, Aleksiejewa has fought seven times in MMA, winning five bouts and losing two.

The fight in Baku promises to be an exciting matchup, and fans are eager to see if Syguła can capitalize on this opportunity.