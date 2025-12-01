Entertainment
Klay Thompson Raves About Megan Thee Stallion’s Thanksgiving Cooking
Dallas, TX – Klay Thompson, forward for the Dallas Mavericks, praised Megan Thee Stallion‘s Thanksgiving dinner, giving it a perfect “10 out of 10.” The Grammy-winning rapper shared a video of the festive meal with Thompson’s family, captioning it, “Thanksgiving with Thee Hot Girl Chef.”
The video features Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson, complimenting Megan’s cooking skills, saying she could “easily own her own restaurant.” This interaction highlights the warm family atmosphere during the holiday celebration.
Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, began dating Thompson in July. In a previous interview with People.com, she referred to their first meeting as a “meet cute,” although she did not provide details about how they connected.
Thompson, 35, is currently in his second season with the Mavericks. Despite struggling with the team’s performance, having a record of 5-14, he maintains individual stats of 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists across 18 games this season.
