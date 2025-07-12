Klay Thompson Sparks Dating Rumors with Megan Thee Stallion

Dallas, Texas – Klay Thompson, the Dallas Mavericks star, is making headlines off the court after being linked to rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The speculation ignited when Thompson was spotted in the background of one of Megan’s recent Instagram posts, leading fans to believe they might be in a relationship.

The buzz on social media intensified after the five-time NBA All-Star appeared in what many are calling a ‘poolside romance’ with the Grammy-winning artist. Although Thompson wasn’t explicitly featured in the post, his figure can be seen in the corner of the image, prompting questions about the nature of their relationship.

Despite the swirling rumors, neither Thompson nor Megan has confirmed any romantic involvement. The speculation coincided with a humorous exchange involving Mychal Thompson, Klay’s father, who reacted to the dating rumors during a segment on Mason & Ireland. When his son’s rumored relationship was mentioned, Mychal expressed confusion about who Megan Thee Stallion is, stating, ‘I’ve never heard of her,’ which drew laughter from the studio.

As the conversation continued, he checked Megan’s net worth, reportedly $30 million, leading him to question if the hype around her was exaggerated. ‘You know the internet,’ he remarked, acknowledging the often sensational nature of social media rumors.

Klay Thompson, who recently transitioned to the Mavericks after a long career with the Golden State Warriors, is a known presence in the NBA. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion continues to be a dominant figure in the music industry. A potential romance between these two high-profile figures would certainly capture the attention of both sports and music fans alike.

For now, however, there is no solid evidence confirming that Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are indeed an item. Mychal Thompson seems more focused on his son’s happiness than on rumors circulating online.