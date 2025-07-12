Klay Thompson Sparks Dating Rumors with Megan Thee Stallion

Los Angeles, California – Klay Thompson, now with the Dallas Mavericks, is at the center of dating rumors with rapper Megan Thee Stallion after they were spotted together in a recent Instagram post.

The rumors began swirling when fans noticed what appeared to be the NBA star in the background of Megan Thee Stallion’s latest Instagram photo, which sparked speculation about a possible romance. The photo shows the two looking relaxed and happy by the pool.

While neither Thompson nor Thee Stallion has confirmed any relationship, many fans have dubbed it a ‘poolside romance.’ The sighting has created a buzz on social media.

Mychal Thompson, Klay’s father and a long-time NBA commentator, shared his take on the rumor during a recent episode of the Mason & Ireland show. When John Ireland mentioned the relationship, Mychal humorously admitted he did not recognize Megan Thee Stallion, prompting laughs from the studio audience. ‘Who’s that?’ he asked when Ireland brought up her name.

After being shown a picture of the Grammy-winning artist, Mychal remarked, ‘She seems nice.’ He later checked her net worth live on air, after learning it was reported to be around $30 million. This revelation surprised him, and he joked about the internet hype surrounding celebrity relationships.

Klay Thompson recently joined the Dallas Mavericks after an impressive career with the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion remains a leading figure in the music industry, making this potential relationship noteworthy for fans of both sports and music.

Despite the excitement, it’s important to note that there has been no definitive proof that Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are actually dating. Mychal Thompson’s reaction reflects a typical parental perspective, focusing on his son’s happiness over media speculation.