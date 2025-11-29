Klay Thompson Struggles Continue in 2025-26 Season with Mavericks

Dallas, Texas – Klay Thompson, a future Hall of Famer, is experiencing a troubling performance dip during the 2025-26 NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks. Concerns are growing about his slump, especially regarding his three-point shooting from the corner.

Thompson, known for being an exceptional shooter, has consistently excelled in shooting off one bounce or as a catch-and-shoot player. Throughout his career, he has found success from various spots behind the arc, particularly in the corner. Historically, he has maintained an impressive career shooting percentage of 43.6 percent from that area.

However, this season’s statistics are alarming. Currently, Thompson is hitting only 32.1 percent of his three-point shots and has struggled to maintain his previous level of performance from the corner. Last season, he shot a respectable 39 percent from there, but as of now, he has not registered a successful corner three-pointer, according to Basketball Reference.

An unusual moment during a recent 102-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies raised further eyebrows, as Thompson hit the side of the backboard twice with his shots. These are actions that are far from his typical performance standard.

On average, Thompson is putting up just 10.1 points per game this season, with field goal percentages falling to 34.7. While the corner three seems to be a focal point of his struggles, there are underlying factors possibly contributing to his performance drop-off.

Some speculate that the Mavericks’ current lack of play-making could be affecting Thompson’s shot selection and overall game. Regardless, the team and fans are eager for him to regain his rhythm as they look ahead to his next chance to shine against the Miami Heat on Monday night.