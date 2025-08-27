Klobuchar Pushes AI Legislation After Deepfake Video Scandal

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is advocating for federal legislation to combat AI-generated “deepfakes” after a fake video surfaced recently that misrepresented her comments. The video depicted Klobuchar making vulgar remarks about actress Sydney Sweeney‘s jeans ad.

The manipulated video went viral on social media platforms, which has prompted Klobuchar to push for protections against the misuse of people’s likenesses. On Wednesday, she wrote an op-ed in The New York Times entitled, “What I Didn’t Say About Sydney Sweeney,” discussing her frustration. She also spoke with KARE 11 during her visit to the Minnesota State Fair.

“It’s funny to be talking about it out here at the State Fair, where everyone is real,” Klobuchar said. “But there’s a whole bunch of stuff on the internet that’s not real.” Her comments highlight the need for regulations regarding AI-generated content.

This year, Klobuchar reintroduced the NO FAKES Act, which aims to provide individuals a federal right to control their digital replicas. The proposed legislation includes a “notice-and-takedown process” for social media companies. While TikTok removed Klobuchar’s deepfake video, Meta labeled it as altered, and X, formerly Twitter, did not take action.

“There have to be rules of the road, so that regular people aren’t roadkill for these big companies that are making money off viral videos,” she added. Various organizations in the entertainment industry support the NO FAKES Act, including the Recording Industry Association of America and the Motion Picture Association.

However, the Electronic Frontier Foundation has raised concerns that the NO FAKES Act could create a new censorship framework. Legal expert Jennifer Rothman from the University of Pennsylvania advised that the bill, while well-intentioned, might be counterproductive. She noted issues concerning licensing rights and how they affect college athletes.

Despite the criticisms, Klobuchar remains hopeful about the bill’s progress in Congress. She emphasized the importance of creating laws similar to those in other countries that address the challenges posed by AI technologies.