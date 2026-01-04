Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Knicks are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden Saturday night in a crucial matchup that could impact playoff seeding. Having suffered a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, the Knicks hope to bounce back against a strong Sixers team.

Both teams are dealing with injury concerns. The Knicks have Mitchell Robinson, who is cleared to return after a significant absence, while the 76ers will be without Trendon Watford and Kelly Oubre Jr. Karl-Anthony Towns is also questionable after missing a game with an illness.

This game holds special importance as the Knicks currently boast a 15-3 home record, while the Sixers have performed well on the road, sitting at 9-6. With Philadelphia having won their last two games and riding a strong performance from Tyrese Maxey, the Knicks need to tighten their defense to contain the Sixers’ offense.

Robinson’s return is pivotal for New York as they face Joel Embiid and the Sixers’ strong interior game. Expected to play limited minutes initially, Robinson’s defensive skills will be critical in reducing easy baskets, which the Knicks allowed against Atlanta.

Jalen Brunson, who has been a key offensive player for the Knicks, will again need to shoulder considerable responsibility, especially if Towns is out. Expect Brunson to attack the paint vigorously against a 76ers defense that ranks 12th in the league.

On the other side, Maxey has been red hot, averaging 27.2 points in his last five games. His ability to penetrate defenses and create shots will test the Knicks’ perimeter defense. Despite Oubre’s absence, Maxey will be supported by Embiid and Paul George, posing a significant challenge for New York’s tired legs.

The game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST. With home-court advantage on their side and the motivation to redeem themselves, the Knicks are determined to take the win against Philadelphia.