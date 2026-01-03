Sports
Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
New York, NY – The New York Knicks faced a significant setback in their recent victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 29, 2025, as center Ariel Hukporti will not return to the game due to a mouth laceration.
Hukporti sustained the injury in the second quarter after taking a hard shot to the mouth from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. The injury was severe enough to keep Hukporti sidelined for the remainder of the game. He did not record any stats in the 12 minutes he played off the bench.
Despite the injury to Hukporti, the Knicks managed to pull off a narrow win, improving their record to 23-9. Jalen Brunson led the team with 28 points and 10 assists, while OG Anunoby contributed 23 points and 11 rebounds in a game that showed both talent and resilience amid adversity.
Later in the fourth quarter, teammate Mikal Bridges also suffered a mouth injury but returned after medical evaluation. Bridges demonstrated remarkable toughness, continuing to play despite bleeding from his mouth following an accidental elbow from Trey Murphy III.
The injuries raised concerns about the Knicks’ depth as Mitchell Robinson is out with an ankle injury and Josh Hart also missed the game due to his own ankle issue. Coach Mike Brown relied on bench players and young talents, such as Mohamed Diawara and Kevin McCullar Jr., during the match.
Looking ahead, Hukporti is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. His potential absence could lead to increased minutes for Guerschon Yabusele and others, while Robinson remains out. The Knicks hope to keep their three-game winning streak alive against San Antonio, a team that has been tough at home.
Hukporti’s health will be closely monitored in the coming days as New York navigates through what fans are calling an ‘injury crisis’ affecting their roster depth.
