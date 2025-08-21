Knicks Consider Ben Simmons as Backup Point Guard Option

New York, NY — The New York Knicks are facing a financial dilemma as they search for an affordable backup point guard. Ben Simmons has emerged as a potential target, a veteran who could significantly change the team’s depth chart.

If Simmons agrees to join the Knicks, he would likely take on a secondary guard role, pushing Tyler Kolek farther down the lineup. Simmons is known for his defensive versatility and playmaking skills, which Kolek has yet to demonstrate at the same level.

This potential move would limit Kolek’s playing time, leaving him with mop-up minutes or a possible stint in the G-League while veterans handle the bulk of the rotation. Kolek has been working hard this offseason, eager to prove his worth under new head coach Mike Brown, who has experience developing young talent.

However, with the arrival of veterans, opportunities for younger players can diminish rapidly. Kolek, known for his elite passing and court vision, struggled during the summer league, where concerns about his immediate contribution became evident.

His decision-making faltered at times, and he was unable to deliver the consistency the Knicks would need from him if they aim to compete for a championship. Last season, Kolek appeared in 41 games, averaging 7.2 minutes, 2.0 points, and 1.7 assists. While these numbers show his ability to create for others, his defensive weaknesses and shooting struggles have held him back.

At 24 years old, Kolek still has room to grow, but the Knicks may not provide the right environment for that development. A rebuilding team might afford him consistent playing time, enabling him to shine without the pressing expectations of a contender.

If Simmons commits to the Knicks, it may create difficulties for Kolek, who could be overshadowed by more reliable veterans. The Knicks’ situation reflects the ongoing challenge of balancing investment in young talent and relying on seasoned players. As the team eyes Simmons, the future of Kolek’s role hangs in the balance.