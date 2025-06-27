Knicks Draft French Power Forward Mohamed Diawara at 51st Overall

New York, NY — The New York Knicks used their sole pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to select French power forward Mohamed Diawara at 51st overall on Thursday night.

Diawara, a 20-year-old from Paris, is recognized for his impressive defensive skills and athleticism, despite finishing last season in France with modest statistics of 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 27 games. A source indicated he is likely to participate in the upcoming Summer League in Las Vegas next month.

Fans expressed excitement about Diawara’s selection, especially given his close relationship with fellow French player Pacôme Dadiet, whom the Knicks drafted the previous year. The team’s choice came after a slight maneuvering, trading picks with the Los Angeles Clippers to move from 50th to 51st.

With the NBA’s emphasis on a new luxury-tax system, the Knicks’ decision to select Diawara aligns with their strategy of potentially stashing rookie salaries away from the salary cap. They had previously considered moving up to draft power forward Rasheer Fleming, but instead opted for a trade down.

Despite not having a first-round pick this year after a trade to acquire Mikal Bridges, the Knicks are preparing their Summer League squad with a mixture of young talent, including previous round picks and Diawara.

The organization is currently without a head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau earlier this month. They are prioritizing player development for their new hire, with interviews ongoing for potential candidates.