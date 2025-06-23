Knicks Expand Coaching Search After Thibodeau Firing Ahead of NBA Draft

NEW YORK, New York – The New York Knicks are intensifying their search for a new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau nearly three weeks ago. With the NBA Draft and free agency approaching, the Knicks currently have the league’s only head coaching vacancy.

Last week, the team interviewed former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and ex-Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown. Both candidates reportedly impressed team officials during their multiple-day interviews.

Jenkins, who was released after six seasons with the Grizzlies, posted a 250-214 record. Meanwhile, Brown has experience with the Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers. While Jenkins and Brown are the frontrunners, the Knicks are also considering James Borrego, known for his offensive creativity and analytics-based approach.

Borrego served as an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans last season and previously coached the Charlotte Hornets. Although his record with the Hornets doesn’t stand out, he achieved a 43-win season before his firing.

Additionally, there remains speculation about the Knicks’ interest in Jason Kidd, the current head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. However, Kidd is under contract for two more years, and Dallas has shown little interest in parting ways, especially after him losing key assistant coaches.

The Knicks do not require a head coach before the NBA Draft, where they hold the No. 50 pick, but having someone in place before free agency could help clarify their roster direction. As the coaching search continues, Knicks management is considering its options carefully.

As the team explores various candidates, team president Leon Rose faces the challenge of finding a coach who can lead the franchise into a competitive future, aiming for playoff success.