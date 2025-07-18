Knicks Eye Ben Simmons Amid Free Agency Buzz

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Knicks are reportedly still in discussions with free agent Ben Simmons as the offseason continues. According to SNY’s Alaina Getzenberg, the Knicks have kept communication open with Simmons following a season divided between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Simmons played 51 games last season, averaging 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game. The Knicks, who had their best season in over two decades with 51 wins, are exploring options to enhance their roster.

“They have room to add one veteran minimum contract and one rookie contract without hitting the salary cap’s second apron,” noted Getzenberg. The Knicks might also be interested in bringing back shooting guard Landry Shamet, showing they are not solely focused on ball-handling guards.

NBA insider Jake Fischer also highlighted that the Sacramento Kings have expressed interest in Simmons, indicating a competitive market. “New York and Sacramento are the two teams currently in play for Simmons,” said Fischer during a livestream on Bleacher Report.

Once considered a core franchise player, Simmons’ value has diminished due to injuries and recent struggles on the court. His last standout season came during his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he earned accolades such as Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star. However, after missing substantial time due to injuries, his averages have dropped significantly.

With the Knicks returning all five starters for the upcoming season, led by All-NBA player Jalen Brunson, they are looking to build on their recent playoff success. Their most recent playoff run ended two games short of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, revealing a need for depth that players like Simmons could potentially fulfill.

The possibility of Simmons joining the Knicks, or perhaps continuing his career with the Kings, remains uncertain as teams assess their rosters and strategies amid the ongoing free agency period.