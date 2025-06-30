Knicks Eye Bruce Brown as Free Agency Approaches

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Knicks are navigating a challenging path in the upcoming summer free agent market, constrained by their salary cap limitations. Despite these restrictions, the team recognizes the need for greater bench depth. NBA writer Stefan Bondy has suggested that versatile guard/forward Bruce Brown could be a viable, budget-friendly option for the Knicks.

Bondy noted, “The Knicks flirted with signing Brown the last time he hit free agency in 2023. After underwhelming performances in Indiana, Toronto, and New Orleans, his market value has slipped.” Now 28 years old, Brown still holds promise, especially in enhancing the Knicks’ backcourt defense.

Brown is fresh off a stint with the New Orleans Pelicans, following a midseason trade from the Toronto Raptors as part of a blockbuster deal involving Brandon Ingram. Before landing in Toronto, he was traded from the Indiana Pacers, which saw him join the Raptors in exchange for Pascal Siakam.

During his time with the Denver Nuggets, Brown played a pivotal role in their 2023 NBA Championship victory, averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. His commendable performance included crucial defensive contributions and facilitating, as he took on a secondary ball-handling role.

Since departing from the Nuggets, however, Brown’s statistics have taken a downturn. Last season, he averaged just 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, with his field goal percentage declining to 42.1%. Despite this decline, his skill set could align well with the Knicks’ roster needs as they aim to bolster their defensive options.

Brown’s ability to guard multiple positions may prove beneficial for the Knicks as they search to finalize their roster ahead of next season. As free agency looms, he remains a compelling consideration for the team.