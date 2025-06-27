Knicks Eye Center Amari Williams in 2025 NBA Draft

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Knicks are preparing for the 2025 NBA Draft, which may shape their roster. Holding the No. 50 overall pick, the Knicks have not yet finalized their selection, but options are beginning to emerge.

In a recent mock draft by NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor, the Knicks are projected to select Amari Williams, a center from Kentucky. Williams, 23, stands at 7 feet tall and possesses a significant wingspan, making him an appealing choice for the Knicks, especially after trading center Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

“Williams is a massive, smart-passing center who has good instincts around the rim and legitimate size to defend the paint,” O’Connor said. “However, he will need to improve his perimeter mobility to adapt to the modern game.”

Williams comes with substantial collegiate experience, having played four seasons at Drexel before transferring to Kentucky. He garnered recognition as a three-time Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Defensive Player of the Year from 2022 to 2024, highlighting his defensive prowess.

Despite concerns about his transition to tougher SEC competition, Williams made a solid impact during his final year, averaging 10.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. His age may raise red flags for some teams, but the Knicks could benefit from his experience as they seek to strengthen their lineup.

As the Knicks navigate a quiet draft season, Williams could be just what they need to bolster their frontcourt. With the draft fast approaching, all eyes will be on how New York utilizes their pick.