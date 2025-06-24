Knicks Eye Major Trades as Offseason Approaches

New York, NY – The New York Knicks are expected to be highly active in trade rumors as the offseason begins following the conclusion of the NBA Finals. With the draft and free agency on the horizon, the team aims to strengthen its roster in pursuit of a championship.

NBA insider James Edwards III predicts a 40 percent chance that the Knicks will trade one of three key players: Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, or Karl-Anthony Towns. “Bridges is crucial defensively, plays regularly, and adds value as an offensive third option,” Edwards said. He noted that if both sides do not agree on an extension, Bridges could be on the move.

Edwards highlighted Anunoby as a highly sought-after player for rival teams, stressing that he might be pivotal in any potential trade for the Knicks. “Brunson is off the table,” he added, hinting the Knicks may focus on building depth through a trade involving Anunoby for multiple assets.

Regarding Towns, Edwards expressed that while both he and Anunoby are strong players, their lengthy contracts and injury histories could make them trade candidates. He remarked, “If New York tries to move one, I wouldn’t be surprised.”n

The Knicks acquired Bridges, Anunoby, and Towns only within the last year, with Anunoby debuting on Jan. 1, 2024, while Bridges and Towns joined in October 2023. Despite their potential trade value, moving any of them would be a significant shock.

As the Knicks prepare for the offseason, they are motivated by their recent playoff run. The team fell to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, prompting urgency for change. “The Knicks built their team for a four-year championship window, but new financial regulations complicate that vision,” Edwards stated.

The organization is also mindful of Jalen Brunson‘s contract situation, as he took a pay cut under significant pressure to win now, with a supermax opportunity looming by 2027-28. The team is under pressure to maximize their championship chances before crucial contracts start to escalate.

This offseason becomes increasingly critical, especially as Bridges approaches an extension year, prompting urgency within the Knicks’ management. The recent firing of head coach Tom Thibodeau reflects the organization’s commitment to swift action in achieving their title aspirations. The Knicks will begin this progression with the NBA Draft and start of free agency this week.