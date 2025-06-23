Sports
Knicks Eyeing Major Trades Ahead of NBA Free Agency
New York, NY — The New York Knicks are making headlines as trade rumors heat up ahead of the NBA draft and free agency. With a determined push for a championship, the team is set to explore significant player movement this offseason.
James Edwards III, an insider from The Athletic, reported a 40 percent chance that the Knicks could trade notable players including Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, or Karl-Anthony Towns. “Bridges is asked to do a lot defensively, doesn’t miss games and moves the needle on offense as a third option,” Edwards stated. “It’s not impossible for him to get traded if the two sides are off on extension talks.”
The Knicks, under President Leon Rose, have a history of trading players if extension talks stall. Edwards noted that Anunoby may be highly sought after by rival teams if the Knicks pursue a big trade while keeping Jalen Brunson off the table. “New York might want to prioritize depth this offseason, and Anunoby could be flipped for a few pieces,” he added.
Edwards also mentioned Towns and Anunoby’s lengthy contracts and injury histories, indicating a potential shift in strategy for the Knicks. “If you told me New York might try to get off of one of those, I wouldn’t be totally surprised,” he said.
Bridges, Anunoby, and Towns joined the Knicks recently, with Anunoby making his debut on January 1, 2024. Each player brings considerable value, and while a trade might be unexpected, they could fetch a substantial return in any deal.
