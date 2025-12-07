Knicks Face Magic without Karl-Anthony Towns on Sunday

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Knicks (15-7) will play against the Orlando Magic (14-9) at Madison Square Garden at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday. Jalen Brunson, a key player for the Knicks, is expected to lead the team in this matchup.

Karl-Anthony Towns will not participate in the game due to left calf tightness. His injury arose during Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz, where he was observed struggling with discomfort while being treated on the bench. He did not return to that game as the Knicks secured an easy victory.

Coach Mike Brown had recently regained all his starters, including OG Anunoby, who returned from a nine-game absence due to a hamstring strain during Friday’s game. This allowed Brown to field a lineup featuring Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Towns, a configuration reminiscent of last season.

However, with Towns sidelined, the Knicks will need to modify their strategy. The team is looking to maintain their strong performance despite the loss of one of their top players.

The Knicks recorded a win against the Jazz, 146-112, and will aim to build on that momentum against the Magic. As the teams meet, both will look to enhance their playoff standings.