Knicks Finalize Training Camp Roster Ahead of Abu Dhabi Preseason Games

NEW YORK, NY (September 16, 2025) — The New York Knicks are preparing for their upcoming season by cementing their training camp roster, which features a blend of experienced veterans and fresh talent. The team announced this week that all 21 players for training camp have been locked in, releasing several unsigned players ahead of media day on September 23.

Among the notable signings are Matt Ryan, 28, who played 19 games for the Knicks last season, and Alex Len, 32, a former Sacramento Kings player. Both players have signed nonguaranteed contracts and will compete for spots in the roster, despite being seen as long shots. The Knicks’ first preseason games will take place in Abu Dhabi on October 2 and October 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Knicks also recently signed veterans Garrison Mathews, Malcolm Brogdon, and Landry Shamet to nonguaranteed deals, with Mathews being a strong candidate for the final squad. Reports indicate that the organization is likely to make trades to create additional roster space, allowing them to keep both Brogdon and Shamet, with Brogdon expected to be a vital rotation player.

This year, the Knicks have also secured their three two-way contracts with the signings of Tosan Evbuomwan, Trey Jemison III, and the re-signing of 2024 draft pick Kevin McCullar Jr. However, Ryan and Len are ineligible for these contracts as they have exceeded the maximum number of NBA seasons.

Ryan, who hails from Westchester County and attended Iona Prep, joined the Knicks last November but was waived in March before recently being re-signed. Len has a history with new Knicks coach Mike Brown, who oversaw his development during their time in Sacramento.

Although Dennis Smith Jr. auditioned for a spot in camp, the team decided not to proceed with his signing. As the Knicks prepare for a challenging preseason, their roster remains a dynamic mix of experience and youth, aiming for success in the upcoming season.