Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Knicks officially announced the hiring of Mike Brown as their new head coach on July 3, 2025. Brown takes over the position following the dismissal of Tom Thibodeau, who led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals last season but faced criticism for his coaching style. The franchise believes that Brown’s combination of experience and ability to connect with players will help guide them to success.

The decision to part ways with Thibodeau came after a disappointing playoff run, leading Knicks management to seek a fresh approach. The Knicks prioritized finding a coach who could bridge the gap between traditional defense and modern offensive strategies while fostering player relationships. Company insiders noted that Brown’s calm demeanor under pressure was a significant factor in the hiring process.

Brown, a two-time Coach of the Year, is well-respected within the NBA for his track record, particularly his success with the Sacramento Kings. His offensive creativity played a key role in revitalizing that franchise, making him a fitting candidate for the Knicks, who are looking to maximize the potential of their roster. According to sources, Knicks owner James Dolan viewed Brown’s experience as essential for addressing team dynamics and building a stronger connection with players.

In addition to targeting Brown, the Knicks are reportedly interested in hiring James Borrego as an associate head coach, pending any decisions made by the New Orleans Pelicans, who currently employ him. The organization aims to establish a coaching structure that supports both offensive and defensive strategies, a departure from the singular focus that characterized Thibodeau’s tenure.

As the Knicks prepare for the upcoming season, Brown will be expected to implement a more flexible coaching style, one that embraces contemporary NBA trends while respecting the team’s rich history. His experience in the league positions him to face the challenges of coaching in a demanding environment like New York. Only time will tell if his hiring marks the beginning of a new, successful era for the franchise.